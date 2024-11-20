Paige Scholfield Ruled Out From England's Tour Of South Africa With Ankle Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) East London (South Africa), Nov 20 (IANS) England all-rounder Paige Scholfield has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series in South Africa after suffering an ankle injury during training. Scholfield, who sustained the injury on Tuesday, underwent a further assessment on Wednesday morning before withdrawing from the squad.

The England and Wales Board (ECB) confirmed her return to the United Kingdom for rehabilitation. "Paige Scholfield has been withdrawn from the England Women T20 squad to tour South Africa after suffering an ankle injury," England Cricket posted on 'X'.

Scholfield, the 27-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the T20I squad, selected ahead of Alice Capsey following England's disappointing group-stage exit from October's T20 World Cup. Scholfield made her international debut earlier this year, playing both ODI and T20 matches against Ireland in September, and represented the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Alice Capsey, who was initially omitted from the squad, was recalled on Monday to cover "a couple of minor injury concerns within the squad". With Scholfield's departure, Capsey's inclusion now appears timely as England prepare for the first of three T20I matches on Sunday.

The tour, which also features three ODIs and a four-day Test, provides a critical opportunity for England to reset after their World Cup disappointment. England will aim to begin their South African tour on a high note in the T20I series opener on Sunday.

After taking on South African women in the first T20I at East London, the two sides will meet in Benoni for the second match on November 27 before rounding off the third match on November 30 at the Centurion. The first ODI match of the tour will be a day-night affair with the two teams meeting at Kimberley on December 4 followed by games on Dec 8 at Durban and the third one at Potchefstroom on Dec 11. South Africa and England will meet in the only Test of the series starting at Bloemfontein on December 15.

England Women T20I squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge