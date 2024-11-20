Kuwait Info Mins.: Int'l Book Fair Represents Important Cultural Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Wednesday that Kuwait International Fair is one of the most important cultural events held by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.

This came in a speech by the minister during the opening ceremony of the 47th Kuwait International Book Fair, which is held under the patronage of the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad and would continue until November 30.

Minister Al-Mutairi said that most important Arab and foreign publishing houses would participate in this book fair, pointing out to the importance of encouraging the young generation to read and expand their intellectual and literary horizons.

He said that Kuwait is accustomed to hosting such events that reflect the depth, authenticity and richness of culture in the country, stressing the ministry's keenness to support arts and literature, sponsor their creators and develop their institutions.

The Minister welcomed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the guest of honor of the Kuwait International Book Fair, pointing out its influential and distinguished presence through their elite of intellectuals, writers and publishing houses.

Regarding honoring the personality of the exhibition this year, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghunaim, Minister Al-Mutairi expressed his appreciation for the national contributions and achievements that enrich the cultural and literary scene in Kuwait.

Minister Al-Mutairi also expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the fair, praising the efforts of all participants from official institutions, publishing houses, writers and intellectuals from inside and outside Kuwait.

For his part, Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh thanked Kuwait for choosing Jordan as the guest of honor of the exhibition, stressing that this choice reflected the depth of relations between the two countries.

Minister Al-Rawashdeh said that both countries abound with prominent cultural activities, as Jordan hosts the Jerash Festival and the Theater Festival, while Kuwait is distinguished by its cultural and knowledge projects such as Al-Arabi Magazine and the World of Thought and Knowledge, in addition to the excellence of Kuwaiti drama.

Regarding Jordan's participation in the exhibition, he said that it came in partnership with the Jordanian Publishers Association, the Greater Amman Municipality, and Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, in addition to a number of intellectuals and creatives.

He added that the Jordanian pavilion reflected the architectural and heritage identity of the country, including publications from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

These publications would include Al-Maknaz, an encyclopedia that includes Jordanian popular vocabulary and a series of books about the Hashemite kings that introduce their biographies, careers, and political stances.

Al-Rawashdeh added that there would also be a group of books and publications that introduce the history of Jordan, in addition to a number of creative titles in the novel, poetry, story, and critical studies that shed light on the Jordanian cultural and creative publications. (end)

