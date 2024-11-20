Hours After Teacher's Killing, TN Lawyer Hacked To Death Near Court Premises In Hosur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) A 39-year-old advocate was hacked to death in broad daylight near the Hosur court premises in Tamil Nadu, in the second gruesome killing in the state on Wednesday.

Advocate Kannan, was attacked with a sickle by a man identified as Anand.

According to the police, Anand was harbouring anger and resentment after discovering an alleged affair between his wife and Kannan.

The brutal murder in a high-security area like the Hosur court premises, located near a local station, has created widespread alarm.

Lawyers at the Hosur court expressed concern over the incident.

Talking to IANS on condition of anonymity, one lawyer said,“This has created panic among lawyers and others who visit the court premises.”

This gruesome killing comes on the same day as another violent murder in Tamil Nadu.

M. Ramani, a 26-year-old government schoolteacher, was hacked to death by her jilted lover inside a classroom in Thanjavur after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The two horrific murders on a single day have sparked outrage among Opposition parties, and they hit out at the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, strongly condemned the DMK government and the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.

In a post on X, he stated:“The news is shocking that a lawyer, Kannan, has been brutally hacked to death with a scythe in broad daylight at the court premises in Hosur, Krishnagiri district. Under this DMK regime, department-wise killings are taking place in government premises such as medical, school education, and judicial departments. This clearly shows the true state of law and order under Mr. @mkstalin's direct control. I strongly condemn the DMK Chief Minister, who has failed in his duties, and urge him to focus on addressing the real issues rather than relying on empty advertisements.”

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, also criticised the government over the alleged law and order failure.

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote:“A teacher was murdered in the classroom today in Tanjore, and here an advocate is being brutally attacked in broad daylight in Hosur. These incidents reflect the disastrous law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government. Thiru @mkstalin should be ashamed of turning Tamil Nadu into a lawless jungle. If this government puts even a little effort into fixing issues rather than diverting them, we would not see such lawlessness.”

This is not the first time a violent crime has occurred in Tamil Nadu in recent months.

A few days ago, oncologist, Dr Balaji Jagannathan, was stabbed seven times in the outpatient department of the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital by a youth who was not satisfied with his mother's cancer treatment.

The doctor has since recovered, and the assailant, Vignesh, has been arrested.

In another case, on July 5, BSP state President K. Armstrong was brutally killed by an eight-member gang near his residence in Perambalur in broad daylight.

Police arrested 27 individuals in connection with the crime, which was orchestrated by three gangs led by an underworld don currently serving a 26-year jail sentence.

The recurring violent incidents have put the spotlight on Tamil Nadu's law and order situation, raising serious questions about public safety under the current regime.

