PKL Season 11: Bengal Warriorz, Bengaluru Bulls Seek To Revive Floundering Campaigns

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 20 (IANS) Action in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will continue on Thursday with two matches as Bengal Warriorz and Bengaluru Bulls hoping to revive their floundering campaigns at the Noida Indoor here.

Bengal Warriorz and Bengaluru Bulls are towards the bottom of the table and will be hoping to win their respective matches on Thursday and ride on the momentum to move up in the standings.

A struggling Bengal Warriorz side that is tenth on the points table will come up against the seventh-placed Telugu Titans, who have won four of their last five games. On the contrary, the Bengal Warriorz have only won one of their last five games.

The Warriorz have 23 points from 10 matches, winning three and losing five games. Two of their outings ended in stalemate. The Telugu Titans are in a slightly better position with 32 points from 10 games. They have six wins and four losses. Though they have won six matches, their score differential is still -18, which means they have conceded more points to their opponents.

Still, it promises to be a needle clash as star players Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriorz and Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans will potentially face each other in what might feel like a must-win game for both sides.

The second match of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on the Haryana Steelers. The two teams come into this contest on the back of heavy defeats and will be eager to bounce back on Thursday.

Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed 11th among 12 teams with 14 points from 12 matches. The Bulls have won only two matches and lost 10.

Haryana Steelers remain on top of the table with the showstopper Mohammadreza Shadloui justifying his price tag, while Bengaluru Bulls will hope that Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal will help them get back to winning ways.

The Steelers have 31 points from 11 matches, winning eight games and losing three. They have scored big wins and lost narrowly as they have a score differential of 37 points.