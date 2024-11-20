G20 reshoots ‘family photo’ to include late arriving Biden family member

(MENAFN) At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, U.S. President Joe Biden missed the first group photo after arriving late, along with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A senior U.S. official cited “logistical issues” for their tardiness. As a result, the first "family photo" was taken without them, drawing attention to the seating arrangement, where leaders like Brazil's, India's, South Africa's, and China’s were placed in the front, while European leaders were relegated to the second row.



On Tuesday, a second group photo was taken, with Biden positioned front and center between Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Meloni was placed to Trudeau’s right, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The media dubbed the first photo mishap as symbolic of Biden's perceived diminishing influence ahead of Trump’s second presidency. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who attended the summit, also noted the failure of Western powers to push their agenda on Ukraine in the final summit communiqué. Lavrov highlighted Russia’s commitment to global food security and energy supplies, alongside the announcement of a new body to tackle global hunger and poverty.

