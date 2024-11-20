Berlin law enforcement issues caution to LGBTQ, Jews about Arabs

(MENAFN) Berlin's chief, Barbara Slowik, has advised Jewish and openly LGBTQ individuals to be extra cautious when visiting certain neighborhoods in the city with large Arab populations. While she stressed that Berlin is generally as safe as other major European cities, she acknowledged that some areas with a significant number of residents from Arab backgrounds may have open sympathy for groups and exhibit blatant antisemitism. She refrained from naming specific neighborhoods to avoid stigmatizing any group.



Slowik reported that German authorities have launched over 6,200 investigations into antisemitic incidents since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with most cases involving hate speech or vandalism rather than violent crimes. While attacks on Jews are rare, they have contributed to growing fears within Berlin's Jewish community. Slowik also addressed the issue of pro-Palestinian rallies, defending the right to freedom of assembly, but emphasizing that such rallies don't address the underlying threat of antisemitic violence in the city.

