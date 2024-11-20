Cambodia's Parliament Approves Prak Sokhonn As New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 20 (IANS) Cambodia's National Assembly on Wednesday approved the appointment of Prak Sokhonn as a Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister.

Sokhonn, 70, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, replaces Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, who retains his first post, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 112 lawmakers in attendance, including Prime Minister Hun Manet, unanimously gave their vote of confidence to Sokhonn, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary announced.

Addressing the house before the voting, Hun Manet said the minor reshuffle was to promote more efficient implementation of Cambodia's foreign policy based on the principle of independence and international laws in order to protect the kingdom's core interests.

He said it is essential to pay attention to maintaining and enhancing traditional relations, solidarity and multi-sectoral cooperation with countries and key partners in the region and the world for mutual benefits.

Hun Manet added that the Southeast Asian country "will continue to join more actively with the world for the cause of peace and stability as well as to address global challenging issues".

Sokhonn first held the position of Foreign Minister from 2016 to 2023. It was the second minor cabinet reshuffle since Hun Manet took office in August 2023 for a five-year term.

In September this year, the National Assembly approved the appointments of Minister of Tourism Sok Soken as the Minister of Inspection, and of Minister of Inspection Huot Hak as the Minister of Tourism.