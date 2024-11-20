PM Modi Meets Caribbean Leaders In Guyana, Underscores Deep Ties That Bind Region With India

(MENAFN- IANS) Georgetown, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, on a historic trip to Guyana currently, met several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders soon after his arrival in Georgetown Wednesday morning (India time), Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has revealed.

In a special gesture, the President of Guyana - along with the Prime Minister of Guyana Brigadier (Retd.) Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen Cabinet Ministers - welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he arrived from Rio de Janeiro following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on what is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 56 years.

"Later in the evening, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, I had the pleasure of introducing Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders who are here for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. This meeting underscored the strengthening bonds between India and the Caribbean, built on shared values and a vision for mutual progress," Guyanese President posted on X on the morning of the event (Wednesday evening, India time).

The Guyanese leader specifically mentioned that Prime Minister Modi also had the opportunity to connect with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Guyana.

"It was heartwarming to witness a cultural display under our 'One Guyana' initiative, celebrating unity in diversity and the deep ties that bind our nations," he said.

As PM Modi continues to bat for the Global South, the 15-member CARICOM has been highlighting the significance of maintaining a "close and vibrant working relationship" with India - a country they believe is playing a major role in having their voices heard at major global platforms.

"Today, we look forward to engaging in high-level discussions and formalizing several agreements through the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). This visit is a testament to the enduring partnership between Guyana and India, and I am confident it will lead to even greater collaboration in the future," Ali mentioned.

During his two-day visit to the energy-rich Caribbean nation with strong historic cultural links with India through a large diaspora, PM Modi is also scheduled to address a special session of Parliament besides co-chairing the India-CARICOM summit, underscoring India's role as the voice of the Global South that supports the political and economic aspirations of those countries.

"India is an important global actor. Our Member States are keen to meet Prime Minister Modi and develop deeper technical relationships, deepen the relationship in terms of advocacy for small states in the international arena, and strengthen people-to-people ties”, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General Elizabeth Solomon was quoted as saying by Antigua Newsroom.

PM Modi said in a statement previewing the visit that he will pay his "respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago".

"We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture, and values," he said.

Beyond the cultural links, PM Modi will be looking to Guyana for India's energy security as the small Caribbean country is emerging as a potential major petroleum and gas power.

According to the US Energy Information Agency, the estimate of Guyana's oil and natural gas resources is more than 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels, which is more than three times Kuwait's.

People of Indian descent make up 39.8 per cent of the population of the multi-ethnic country, with Hindus at 28.4 per cent being the largest religious community.

The Indo-Guyanese are the descendants of the people brought over by the British Raj starting in 1838 as indentured labourers to work on sugar plantations or those who came over as traders or to work in other occupations.

During the visit, PM Modi will also speak to the Indian community and the diaspora.

India has provided assistance to Guyana with several projects, including the $25 million National Cricket Stadium which was the venue for the T20 World Cup Cricket, earlier this year.

India has also helped set up a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT) in the country.

The trade between the two countries was $223.36 million in 2021-22, with Guyana's exports amounting to $156.96 million, boosted by energy products.