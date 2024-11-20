‘Talent 2033’ Project leads Dubai's strategic workforce planning efforts to achieve objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2024,

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) intensifies its efforts to advance the ‘Talent 2033’ Project, a strategic initiative aimed at building a roadmap to strategically elevate Dubai’s workforce and solidify the emirate’s position as a globally competitive hub for talent and innovation. Launched in March 2024, the project aligns with the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,’ which aims to double the economy and attract top global talent over the next decade.



The ‘Talent 2033’ project is focused on several key objectives, including significantly increasing the proportion of highly skilled professionals, with the aim of doubling their share to make up two-thirds of Dubai’s workforce by 2033, in line with the ambition to leverage technology across key sectors. This represents a strategic shift from primarily labour-driven growth to a model where 50 per cent of growth is productivity-led. Additionally, the initiative seeks to increase the participation of women in the workforce by 50 per cent and expand the talent pool by opening talent corridors for key occupations and focus on home-grown talent to address social and practical needs. It also seeks to develop strategic programs that will enhance the future capabilities and competencies of talent, regardless of nationality.



Another critical goal is to create advanced analytical tools to bolster the analytical capabilities of both public and private sector organisations, as well as government entities, substantially aiding efforts to achieve the initiative’s diverse objectives. In addition to facilitating the retention and nurturing of global talent in both sectors, the project also aims to accelerate the integration of 65,000 Emiratis into the private sector, supporting the transformation efforts within Dubai’s talent sector. These efforts are expected to boost participation of locals in the private sector, with projections indicating that 150,000 Emiratis will be employed by 2033, 70 per cent of whom will be working in the private sector.



His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said: “The ‘Talent 2033’ project marks a pivotal step towards achieving sustainable development goals and boosting workforce efficiency in Dubai. Through this project, we aim to realise the ambitious vision of establishing Dubai as a prominent talent hub. It underscores our dedication to improving the readiness of local cadres by developing innovative strategic programs and fostering unique capabilities that cater to the future needs of Dubai's labour market. Furthermore, it seamlessly aligns with the directives and vision of our wise leadership, especially relating to Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ which seeks to double the emirate’s economy and position it as a global talent hub within the next decade. Ultimately, the initiative will empower the workforce, improve their skills, and boost overall productivity.”



“The key role of Talent 2033 Project is to ensure the development of strategic workforce planning across various industries and its integration with private sector companies. The initiative also seeks to create a strong talent pool with a focus on empowering human capital. Moreover, ‘Talent 2033’ initiative aligns with our goals to support Dubai’s future visions by fostering innovative capabilities, extraordinary intellects, and globally competitive expertise,” H.E. Al Falasi added.



The ‘Talent 2033’ Project covers all major strategic economic sectors, including the public sector, within Dubai. It focuses on strategic workforce planning by analysing the current and future workforce landscape in Dubai till 2033. By prioritising the development and retention of highly skilled professionals, enhancing female workforce participation, and integrating Emiratis into the private sector, this initiative is set to redefine the employment landscape in Dubai.





