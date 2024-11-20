Major NATO allies express reservation on Biden’s Ukraine missiles retreat

(MENAFN) Major allies have expressed reservations following President Joe Biden’s reported approval to let Ukraine use American-made long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. This decision, first revealed by the *New York Times* based on anonymous sources, represents a significant shift in U.S. policy. However, it has failed to garner widespread support across Europe, as many Western nations are concerned about the potential for escalating the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The move has drawn cautious reactions from key NATO countries, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, who have yet to match the U.S. offer despite repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, explained why Berlin was hesitant to approve sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine. He pointed out that many citizens in Germany are deeply concerned about security and the potential impact on peace in Europe. "As a result, I need to act prudently," Scholz said, emphasizing the importance of caution in the face of such a significant decision. Germany has often aligned with the U.S. in the past, such as during the coordinated delivery of tanks in 2023 and limited Ukrainian artillery strikes on Russian territory earlier this year. However, Scholz’s current hesitance could reflect not only concerns about possible Russian retaliation but also the uncertainty surrounding the policies of a potential Trump administration, which has hinted at limiting support for Ukraine.



Similarly, both France and the UK have shown restraint in fully backing Biden's decision. While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had previously indicated support for sending more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, his government has refrained from commenting on whether it would allow strikes on internationally recognized Russian soil. A Ukrainian official noted that a lack of further backing from Western Europe would be a "massive disappointment" for President Zelensky, as he has been relying on broader support from NATO allies to maintain Ukraine’s military efforts.



France has already provided Ukraine with a limited number of long-range missiles but has not clarified their intended use, nor has it made any promises about future deliveries. French officials have, however, offered their endorsement of the U.S. decision, acknowledging that it was a significant development. Nonetheless, there is still a prevailing sense of uncertainty among Western European leaders about how far they are willing to go in supporting Ukraine, especially with the potential shift in U.S. policy under a future Republican administration.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906204