US takes actions in attempt to break up Google

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to ask a judge to force to sell its highly popular web browser, marking a dramatic step in the government's ongoing antitrust efforts against the tech giant. This potential move follows a ruling in August by District Judge Amit Mehta, who determined that Google had unlawfully monopolized the search market. The ruling came after evidence showed that Google had paid major companies, such as Apple and Samsung, to make its search engine the default on their devices, which helped the company maintain its dominance in the industry.



Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, holds a commanding 65% share of the global market, nearly four times the share of its closest competitor, Safari. Its widespread use is crucial to Google's advertising business, as it allows the company to control how users access and interact with the internet, and how they are exposed to advertisements. Google’s dominance of the browser market also gives it significant power in shaping the digital experience for millions of users, which is why the browser’s ownership is considered key to the company’s broader business interests.



In addition to the potential sale of Chrome, the Justice Department is also expected to propose additional measures, including actions related to artificial intelligence and data licensing requirements. These proposals are part of a broader push to reshape the online search market and the emerging AI industry, which have both become integral to Google's core operations. According to sources familiar with the matter, if these proposals are accepted, they could have far-reaching consequences for the way online search is conducted and how AI technologies develop in the future.



Google has strongly criticized the government’s actions, with Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company's vice president of regulatory affairs, stating that the Justice Department’s agenda goes far beyond the legal issues at hand in this case. Google maintains that its business practices are not monopolistic and that the company’s success is a result of innovation and consumer choice. However, the case, which began with a civil antitrust suit filed by the Justice Department in 2020 during the Trump administration, continues to gain momentum.



The push to break up Google has also sparked political discussions. Former President Donald Trump has made public comments about prosecuting Google, claiming that the company manipulates search results to display “bad stories” about him. However, Trump later expressed skepticism about the idea of breaking up the company, suggesting that it could be made “more fair” instead. This back-and-forth highlights the ongoing debate over how to regulate Big Tech and whether breaking up such companies is the right solution to ensure fair competition.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906202