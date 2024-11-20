Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Parkside

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Contemporary High-Rise Community Adds 361 Homes Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Parkside , a luxury mixed-use apartment community featuring unimpeded views of the city skyline and nearby Piedmont Park.



The 32-story high-rise, which offers 361 apartment homes, including penthouses on the top floors, is positioned at the epicenter of east Midtown on the park side of Peachtree Road. The community will also include a 3,000-square-foot Omakase-style signature restaurant fronting Atlanta's famed Rainbow Crosswalk. First move-ins at Modera Parkside are anticipated for December.



"We are honored to bring Modera by Mill Creek to the unique park-side neighborhood east of Peachtree and look forward to opening the doors of this unique community to our first residents," said Patrick Chesser , senior managing director for Mill Creek. "The location of Modera Parkside is on the eastern edge of high-rise zoning and offers unencumbered views of the Atlanta skyline and Piedmont Park. The community combines the walkable convenience of Piedmont Park and the Eastside Trail with Midtown's key employment and entertainment districts. We're excited to join this world-class neighborhood and offer a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 180 10th Street between Piedmont Avenue NE and Juniper Street NE, Modera Parkside is situated two blocks from renowned Piedmont Park, with a direct connection to the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, and less than a mile from the Downtown Connector, the city's key north-south thoroughfare.

Modera Parkside will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver® Certification and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes

and select homes with convertible home offices. Community amenities include an oversized rooftop pool deck and sundeck, elevated lounge area with multiple grill stations and fire pits, clubroom overhanging 10th Street, two distinctly themed 30th-floor lounge rooms, a steam room, sauna, golf simulator, dedicated dog run and pet spa, game room and a rooftop fitness center that includes cardio equipment, TRX system, Peloton bikes, yoga/Pilates studio and skyline views. The community also offers valet dry cleaning, dedicated bike storage and repair station, digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking and private fast-charge EV charging stations.

The community will also cater to the remote-work resident with expandable furnishings from Ori LivingTM, which include retractable desks and disappearing ceiling-mounted beds in select two-bedroom homes, and convertible couches in select studio homes. Additionally, coworking spaces and private workstations will be powered by gigabit Wi-Fi.

Homes include a variety of refined features, including nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, pendant lighting, closets with built-in shelving, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, keyless entry, private patios and balconies. Bathrooms include double vanities and tile surrounds.



