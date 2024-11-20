Law enforcement disperse demonstrators by force in Georgia

(MENAFN) In Tbilisi, Georgia, forcibly dismantled a tent camp set up by opposition activists protesting alleged election fraud in the parliamentary held on October 26. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which advocates pragmatic ties with Russia, secured nearly 54% of the vote, while opposition parties lagged behind, each with no more than 11%. The election results were officially confirmed by the Central Electoral Commission on Saturday.



Opposition leaders, along with President Salome Zourabichvili, have accused the of vote-rigging and Russian interference, but have not provided evidence. When asked for proof by the country's prosecutor general, Zourabichvili refused to cooperate. The Central Election Commission criticized her claims, emphasizing that international observers, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), had found no major irregularities and praised the elections for offering voters a broad choice of candidates.



Despite this, both the U.S. and the EU raised concerns about the election process. President Zourabichvili, who holds a ceremonial position, announced plans to lodge a complaint with the Constitutional Court.



Tensions escalated on Tuesday as police clashed with protesters outside Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. Officers used tear gas while demonstrators threw stones. Police cleared the protesters' barricades and detained up to ten individuals. Similar protests had occurred over the weekend, and one opposition member threw black paint at the head of the Central Electoral Commission during the vote ratification process.



The U.S. State Department and EU officials have expressed concerns over alleged vote-buying and voter intimidation, with some European leaders warning that Georgia's path to EU membership could be jeopardized if the government fails to address these concerns. Additionally, recent laws in Georgia, including one targeting foreign influence and another limiting LGBTQ rights, have drawn criticism from the West. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian interference in the election, instead criticizing Western efforts to influence the political situation in Georgia.

