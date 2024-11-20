(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has sharply criticized the reported decision by the U.S. to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American-made ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) to target Russian territory. His comments came after Western reports suggested that the Biden administration had reversed its longstanding policy of preventing Ukraine from using these missiles to strike deep into Russia, particularly in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been operating since early August.



Szijjarto condemned the move as "antidemocratic" and "extremely dangerous," accusing pro-war factions in the U.S. and the EU of disregarding public opinion in their push to broaden the conflict into a global war. He warned that the decision to allow deeper strikes into Russia represented a desperate attempt by pro-war forces to escalate the situation. Szijjarto also argued that this escalation contradicted the growing support in both the U.S. and EU for pro-peace, patriotic leaders, citing Donald Trump’s election as a sign of this shift.



Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for national security advisor, echoed concerns, warning that the move was another step toward further escalation, with uncertain consequences. Russian officials, including Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized President Biden, suggesting that he might be recklessly pulling the U.S. and the world into a broader conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously stated that any strikes on Russian territory using U.S. weapons would be seen as direct NATO involvement, with the potential for Moscow to retaliate by arming adversaries like North Korea.

