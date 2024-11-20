Gaza Interior Ministry begins security operation against criminal gangs stealing critical aid supplies entering Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Gaza Interior began a security operation against criminal gangs stealing critical aid supplies entering the Gaza Strip, a theft often facilitated with the help of Israeli forces. Sources within the ministry revealed that over 20 gang members were killed during the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with tribal committees.



The ministry stated that this operation marks the start of a larger, carefully planned security campaign to dismantle the aid theft networks. They emphasized that anyone aiding these gangs would face harsh penalties. This campaign, they clarified, is not targeting specific tribes, but aims to stop the thefts of aid trucks, which have worsened food shortages and famine in southern Gaza.



Additionally, the security forces uncovered evidence of coordination between the gangs and Israeli forces, including communication showing Israeli agents from Shin Bet providing protection to the thieves.



This action follows a harrowing incident on Saturday when a convoy of 109 aid trucks was violently looted after entering Gaza. Louise Wattridge, an emergency officer with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), stated that 98 trucks were stolen, marking one of the worst incidents since the conflict began. The convoy, loaded with food aid from UNRWA and the World Food Program, was diverted through the Kerem Shalom crossing without sufficient planning, worsening the crisis. Watridge warned that without immediate action, the food shortage could deepen, putting the lives of over two million people who rely on aid at risk.



The thefts occurred in areas under full Israeli control, near the Kerem Shalom crossing on Gaza's eastern border, where Israeli military forces have been stationed for months as part of the ongoing ground operations in Rafah.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906059