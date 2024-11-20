Your Dream Stay, Now On Sale: IHG Hotels & Resorts Cyber Sale Deals Are Here For A Limited Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IHG to Participate in Giving Tuesday, Matching Member Donations up to 10 million IHG One Rewards Points in Support of Action Against Hunger

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to make dreaming up your next getaway even more enticing with its annual Sale event. Whether you're planning a spontaneous winter escape, mapping out next year's spring vacation, or surprising a loved one with the gift of travel, the choice is yours to and save up to 25% off stays through April 2025 at IHG's more than 6,000 hotels globally.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

With iconic brands and locations – from stunning ocean views of crystal blue waters at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach to a lively food scene in the heart of Hudson Yards at Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan in New York City – IHG has a destination that shows up on every traveler's bucket list this season.

Below is an overview of details surrounding this year's sale:



Members Save 25% Globally : Members receive a 25% discount on global bookings. All stays must be completed by April 30, 2025, at participating IHG Hotels & Resorts properties.

Everyone Saves 17% Globally : Travelers everywhere can save up to 17% off their next adventure when they book a stay with IHG from Nov. 20 – Travel Tuesday on Dec. 3, 2024. All stays must be completed by April 30, 2025, at participating IHG Hotels & Resorts properties.

Download the App, Get 500 Points: For those who have not yet enrolled in IHG One Rewards, now is the perfect time to join and download the app. First-time downloaders earn an extra 500 IHG One Rewards points, setting themselves up for more perks and savings. Up to 40% Off at Iberostar Beachfront Resorts : IHG One Rewards members can save up to 40% off at participating Iberostar Beachfront Resorts properties in Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain and more when they book a stay from Nov. 21 – Dec. 3, 2024. Most stays must be completed by Dec. 20, 2025, while some stay dates vary by location. A list of participating locations can be found at: ihg/iberostar-beachfront-resorts .

"If you've been thinking about jumpstarting travel plans for next year, or you're eager to take a holiday vacation, now's the time to book the trip," said Michael Menis, SVP of Global Marketing at IHG Hotels & Resorts . "With over 6,000 hotels to choose from, IHG has something for every type of traveler from city escapes to relaxing beachside resorts and is offering IHG One Rewards members even more ways to save this year."

Make an Impact: Give Back on Giving Tuesday



As part of Cyber festivities, IHG is helping IHG One Rewards members make a difference. On Giving Tuesday, IHG is proud to

support its global charity partner Action Against Hunger. Between Dec. 3 – 10, 2024, IHG will match member donations up to 10 million IHG One Rewards points, furthering their efforts to fight malnutrition for millions of people around the world.



10,000 IHG One Rewards points can screen approximately 124 children for malnutrition 7,500 IHG One Rewards points can provide nutritious food for a malnourished child for six weeks and help them back to health

To learn more on how to donate points please visit this link.

You can read more about IHG's partnership with global NGO Action Against Hunger here .

For more information on IHG's Cyber Exclusive sale and how to save on hotel stays across IHG's portfolio of 19 brands, visit ihg/cybersale .

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts

[LON:IHG,

NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.



Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Vignette Collection , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels , HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts , Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts , EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express , Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Garner hotels , avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn .

