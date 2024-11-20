Autonomous Networks Market Share Projected To Reach USD 30.26 Billion By 2032, At 20.1% CAGR Growth | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing degree of intricacy requiring the need for progressive technologies such as ML and AI is driving growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global autonomous networks market size was USD 5.82 billion in 2023, estimated at USD 6.99 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 30.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2024 to 2032.

What are Autonomous Networks?

An autonomous network operates with least to no human mediation and is capable of arranging, observing, and sustaining itself unassisted. Automation itself and the notion that technologies could be self-equipping, self-determining, and self-palliating have existed for some time. But with progress in AI and cloud technologies, such imaginative conceptions are swiftly becoming truths. Presently, the majority of persons utilize AI-sanctioned apps when Apple's SIRI of Amazon's Alexa is questioned for assistance with a chore. And even streaming services such as Netflix assist in choosing movies and TV shows utilizing AI.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Key Takeaways from the Report



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.1%.

The market for autonomous networks is expanding due to the speedy reach of cloud computing and IoT.

The autonomous networks market analysis is primarily based on offering, end user, and region.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment dominated the market. North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Autonomous Networks Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:



Technological Progressions : The autonomous networks market size is expanding due to several technologies, such as AI and ML, enhancing to reinforcing autonomous networks in self-positioning, observing, and mending. These technologies sanction real-time data investigation through motive identification and specific maximization commitment toward presentation enhancements. Additionally, AI-propelled autonomous networks assist reserve time and prohibit mistakes. Growing Demand for Real-Time Network Systems : Autonomous networks are becoming important due to the growing demand for real-time network systems through cellular networks. As per the GSMA report on the versatile economy in North America, the aggregate of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) connections in the region is predicted to surpass 535 million by 2030. The US is the biggest benefactor, deeming for over 90% of all cellular IoT connections in North America.

Trends and Opportunities:



Usage of Edge Computing : The autonomous network utilizes AI, 5G, ML, virtualization, and edge computing to improve user involvement by supplying zero waits and zero-touch interplay. For instance, in March 2024, industry trailblazers such as George Glass, CTO of TM Forum; Executive VP of China Mobile, Li Huidi, Yang Chaobin, Huawei Board Member; and Juan Manuel Caro and others initiated the level 4 autonomous networks enterprise at the autonomous networks meeting arranged in Spain and the US in the course of the Mobile World Congress suggest that autonomous networks market demand is expanding. Seamless Network Incorporation : AI dependent intent propelled performance executed through commanded services platforms sanction market contenders to improve network automation, maximization, and real time handling. These platforms interpret intricate business needs into viable network chores, making possible smooth network incorporation.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Competitive Analysis:

The market is splintered. The growing funding in autonomous technology approves the global market. Additionally, the continuing augmentation enterprise is driving competition in the marketplace.

Major players operating in the autonomous networks market are:



Ericsson

Nokia

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Ciena

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks Broadcom

Regional Insights:



North America : North America held the dominant share due to a progressive IT framework, an elevated degree of invention, and growing funding in the region. Prominent players in the US instigated their labs to progressive technology of autonomous networks and additionally propelled the regional market growth. For instance, in April 2024, Extreme Networks, an autonomous network solution donor in the US, initiated Extreme Labs to motivate invention in the territory of autonomous networks. Asia Pacific : Growing acquisition of automation in industries such as healthcare, hospitality tra,nsportation, and logistics are expected to drive the Asia Pacific autonomous networks market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Autonomous Networks Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook:



Solutions



AI Networking



AIOPS



Network Management Tools

Other Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance

By End User Outlook:



Service Providers

Verticals



Hospitality



Education



Government



Healthcare



Transportation & Logistics Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America (US, Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market

Blockchain Technology Market

Precision Farming Market

Vertical Farming Market

Eyewear Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter