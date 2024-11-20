Assam Pavilion Displays Unique Culture Of State: CM Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair in the national capital is attracting national and international visitors by displaying the unique culture of the state.

He has appealed to people to pay a visit to the pavilion at the trade fair to experience the rich heritage of Assam.

“The Assam Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair is attracting national and international visitors. Displaying the State's unique culture and its modern outlook the Pavilion aptly captures the Viksit Assam vision of our government,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The Assam Pavilion under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise of the state government has altogether 36 stalls showcasing a wide array of products from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and from tea to brass metal.

“Different state government departments and undertakings like Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd. are actively participating in the event,” an official release mentioned.

The MSME sector is well represented in the Assam Pavilion. Stalls displaying cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, and tea reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam.

One District One Product (ODOP) and emerging startups from the state are also taking part in the fair.

A senior official earlier said:“The stall on Agar and its derivatives – an initiative supported by the Assam government has been the cynosure of all eyes. MJI Perfumes is Assam's first licensed manufacturing cum retail store for perfume and agar. Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy, the state government supports Agar cultivation and its downstream industries from perfumes to critical chemical Ingredients of medicines, etc.”

The Assam Pavilion highlights the state's progress in various sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India.

“Visitors get to know about Assam's unprecedented development journey and its slew of future initiatives such as the development of advanced semiconductor facilities aimed at making the state a leader in high technology manufacturing, creating skilled employment opportunities and supporting technological growth,” the official added.

He added that the Pavilion also highlights the state's emphasis on the renewable energy sector and the government's initiatives in the field of healthcare to improve accessibility among the entire community.

“It also presents schemes and policies aimed at aligning the development of Assam with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat@2047,” the official stated.