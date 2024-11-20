Emirates Airlines suspends all flights to, from Baghdad until end of November

(MENAFN) Emirates Airlines has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Baghdad until the end of November. The airline stated that passengers traveling to Baghdad via Dubai will not be permitted to board their flights at their point of origin. This measure will remain in effect until further notice, indicating that the situation in the region is being monitored closely. Despite this, flydubai, a low-cost carrier owned by Emirates, will continue to operate flights to Baghdad during this period.



The decision to suspend flights to Baghdad follows ongoing concerns regarding the safety and stability of the region. While the airline has not specified the exact reasons for the suspension, it is clear that the safety of passengers and crew is a top priority. This move also highlights the airline’s cautious approach in handling situations where regional security may be a concern.



In addition to the suspension of flights to Baghdad, Emirates has also extended its suspension of flights to and from Beirut. The suspension will remain in place until December 31, 2024. This extension underscores the airline’s ongoing assessment of the geopolitical situation in the region and its commitment to ensuring the safety of its operations.



Emirates concluded its statement by reiterating that it is closely monitoring the developments in the region. The airline emphasized that it is in regular contact with the relevant authorities to stay informed about any changes that could impact its services. This proactive approach aims to keep passengers safe and informed while navigating any potential disruptions in air travel.

