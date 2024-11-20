Eurozone confirms annual consumer inflation rate for October at 2 percent

(MENAFN) The Eurozone’s annual consumer inflation rate for October was confirmed at 2 percent, according to the second reading released on Tuesday. This marked an acceleration from September's 1.7 percent, following two consecutive months of slower inflation. The data, provided by Eurostat, also revealed that core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, remained steady at 2.7 percent in October.



Energy prices saw a notable decrease of 4.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in October, easing from a 6.1 percent decline in September. The overall annual inflation in the European Union (EU) also rose, reaching 2.3 percent in October, up from 2.1 percent in September. Despite this uptick, the inflation rate in some countries remained quite low, with Slovenia experiencing no inflation at all (0.0 percent), while Lithuania and Ireland had very low rates of 0.1 percent.



On the other end of the spectrum, Romania saw the highest inflation at 5.0 percent, followed by Belgium and Estonia, both with inflation rates of 4.5 percent. These discrepancies highlight the varying economic conditions across the EU's member states.



On a monthly basis, the Eurozone’s consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in October, in line with the initial estimate. The Eurozone, or EA19, consists of the member states that use the euro as their currency, while the broader EU27 includes all member countries of the European Union.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108905954