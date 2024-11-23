Jharkhand: After See-Saw Battle, INDIA Bloc Takes Big Lead Against NDA In Early Trends

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) In the hotly contested poll between BJP-led NDA and JMM-led INDIA bloc in Jharkhand, the people of the state seem to have restored their faith in the incumbent Hemant Soren government, show early trends.

As per latest trends till 10.30, JMM-led alliance is seen taking decisive lead over the NDA. The JMM-Congress-RJD combine have reached 50 mark while NDA is seen trailing at 29 seats in the 81 member Assembly.

However, when the counting began, NDA was much ahead of the ruling alliance but soon witnessed a see-saw battle with INDIA bloc and then finally settling in favour of Hemant Soren-led faction.

The Election Commission data also reflect a similar picture with INDIA bloc taking lead in more than 45 seats while BJP falling behind with lead in about 28-30 seats.

The 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand went to polls in two-phased elections, held on November 13 and 20. The state saw record voter turnout was 67.74 per cent, the highest since the state's creation in 2000.

The first phase saw voting in 43 constituencies, while the second phase saw 38 seats up for grabs.

The ruling INDIA bloc, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), strives to retain power for a second term. The BJP-led NDA, however, is determined to wrest control, leveraging anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.

The Exit polls predicted a tight race in the tribal state with advantage for the BJP. Matrize predicted 42-47 seats for BJP-led alliance while 25-30 seats for JMM-led coalition. TimesNow-JVC survey gave 40-44 seats to and 30-40 seats to INDIA bloc. People's Pulse predicted clean sweep for NDA, with 42-48 seats compared to the JMM's 16-23 seats. However, Axis My India and P Marq offer a contrasting view, showing the JMM-led INDIA bloc bagging 49-59 and 37-47 seats respectively and the NDA falling far behind.

Among the key constituencies that will have the attention of all inlcude Barhait, where Hemant Soren faces a tough battle, Dhanwar, where BJP's Babulal Marandi is contesting the poll battle. Bebi Devi (INDIA bloc) is a contender in Dumri, while Kalpana Soren (JMM), Hemant Soren's wife, represents Gande. In Jamtara, Congress leader Dr Irfan Ansari faces off against Sita Soren of the JMM, making it one of the most anticipated contests.