Iran's TPO hosts meeting in Tehran to discuss preparations for 3rd EAEU expo

(MENAFN) Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) held a meeting at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday to discuss the preparations for the third Exclusive Exhibition of Eurasia, which is scheduled to take place from February 21 to 24. The meeting was attended by TPO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, and several of Iran’s commercial attaches in Eurasia. During the meeting, Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized the importance of exhibitions in boosting foreign trade and reaffirmed TPO’s full support for the upcoming event.



Dehghan Dehnavi also reflected on the progress of Iran's trade relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He noted that about four years ago, Iran signed a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the EAEU, which has positively impacted trade with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. On October 11, the TPO head highlighted that the PTA has eliminated customs tariffs on 87 percent of goods exchanged between Iran and EAEU countries.



The TPO head also mentioned that Iran and the EAEU are in the final stages of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to further enhance trade exchanges. He pointed out that Iran’s observer status in the EAEU has been approved, and it will be formally announced at the union's next assembly. These agreements aim to reduce trade costs, foster joint ventures, and open up new markets for Iranian businesses.



In addition, Dehghan Dehnavi revealed that Iran's trade with the EAEU has seen significant growth, having increased 2.5 times over the past four years. He underscored that the preferential and free trade agreements have provided valuable opportunities to strengthen economic ties and expand Iran's presence in Eurasian markets.

