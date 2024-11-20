Horticulture products represent 50 percent of Iran’s annual agricultural exports

(MENAFN) Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister for Horticulture Affairs, Mohammad-Mehdi Boroumandi, revealed that horticultural products represent about 50 percent of the country's annual agricultural exports, amounting to approximately USD3.0 billion each year. The country exports nearly three million tons of these products to over 100 countries globally, showcasing its strong presence in the global horticultural market.



Iran boasts an extensive horticultural industry, with about three million hectares of gardens producing nearly 26 million tons of horticultural products annually. Boroumandi emphasized that the country is self-sufficient in producing various fruits, except for four tropical varieties—bananas, pineapples, coconuts, and mangoes—which are grown domestically but not in quantities sufficient to meet domestic demand.



Additionally, Iran is recognized for its environmentally conscious agricultural practices, using minimal chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The country’s pesticide consumption is notably low, with an average of less than one liter per hectare, compared to the global average of more than 2.5 kilograms or 2.5 liters per hectare. This highlights Iran’s commitment to sustainable farming techniques in its horticultural sector.



The country’s horticultural strengths are particularly evident in its citrus production, especially in the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan, which are known for producing around three million tons of citrus fruits, including oranges and tangerines. Iran is also a leading global producer of kiwis, ranking fourth worldwide, further underscoring its agricultural capabilities.

