Turkish main stock index closes Monday’s session stable

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed slightly higher on Monday, finishing at 9,395.39 points, reflecting a modest 0.06 percent increase from the previous session. The started the day at 9,419.42 points, gaining 5.77 points from Friday’s close. Throughout the trading day, the index saw some fluctuations, with the lowest point reaching 9,315.27 and the highest value hitting 9,445.30 points. These movements reflect investor sentiment and market adjustments in response to various economic factors.



The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 index stood at approximately 8.24 trillion Turkish liras (USD240.1 billion), with a daily trading volume of 81 billion Turkish liras (USD2.34 billion). In terms of individual stock performance, 52 stocks within the index saw an increase, while 44 experienced declines compared to the previous trading session. This indicates a relatively balanced market activity, with more stocks rising than falling but still exhibiting some volatility.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,613.05, showing its continued strength in the face of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at USD72.90 per barrel as of 7:20 PM local time (16:20 GMT), reflecting a stable oil market despite global concerns over supply and demand dynamics.



Foreign exchange markets showed some fluctuation as well, with the US dollar trading at 34.6135 Turkish liras, the euro at 36.6090 Turkish liras, and the British pound at 43.7770 Turkish liras. These rates indicate a continued trend of weakness for the Turkish lira against major currencies, impacting both domestic inflation and consumer purchasing power.

