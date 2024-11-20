Winning Service Standards: 2024 Changan Middle East and Africa Skills Competition Held

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2024 — Changan Automobile further demonstrates its commitment to localizing its operations and elevating service standards across the region by holding the First Changan Middle East and Africa Skills Competition in Khobar, KSA from November 13 to 17. Co-hosted with Changan's authorized distributor in KSA, Al Majdouie Motors, this groundbreaking event brings together top technicians and consultants from across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for five days, starting with a rigorous competition to test their vehicle service skills across many areas, followed by training and exchange sessions to further enhance their expertise.



Recognizing Excellence in Technical Skills



The top twelve outstanding winners in the competition set new benchmarks in diagnostics, repair precision, and customer service, and they will go on to represent the MEA region in a global competition where they will meet Changan service professionals from around the world. Beyond the exciting competition, this event provides an enriching platform for Changan’s service staff to enhance their skills, share best practices, and collaborate on ways to improve service standards. The participants had been selected from the top service professionals at Changan's authorized dealers across the Middle East region. Over five days they enjoyed intensive training sessions and the opportunity to showcase their skills, and exchange best practices. In this collaborative environment they can learn from each other and build upon their technical capabilities, focusing on areas such as diagnostics, repair precision, and customer service excellence.



The First of Its Kind in the Region



The 2024 Changan Middle East and Africa Skills Competition is a landmark initiative for the automaker and reflects Changan’s broader strategy to build a highly skilled workforce committed to delivering exceptional service experiences to customers across its Middle Eastern and African markets.



" Our growth at CHANGAN relies on the trust of our customers and the unwavering support of our skilled service consultants and technicians.” said Mr. Yin, Vice General Manager of Changan Middle East and Africa Business Unit. “They are the vital bridge that connects us to our customers, and it’s through their hard work that we achieve success in the Middle East and Africa."



Changan’s Commitment to Service Excellence in the MEA



Changan’s commitment to the MEA region goes beyond this event. The company has consistently invested in local partnerships, infrastructure, and skills development to ensure that it meets customers’ evolving needs. By continually enhancing its MEA distributors’ skills, Changan aims to build a service network that is efficient and aligns with the brand’s global standards of excellence. Changan plans to build on this successful competition by implementing further training programs and skill-building initiatives. These efforts are all part of Changan’s ongoing dedication to enhancing service quality, customer satisfaction, and regional growth in the Middle East and Africa.



-END-



About Changan Automobile



With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.



For more information, please visit:



QR 代码



描述已自动生成



For media inquiries, please contact: ...



MENAFN20112024006284014322ID1108905887