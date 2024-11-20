Upendra Kushwaha Confident Of NDA's Win In Jharkhand, Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Morcha President and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday exuded confidence in the National Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He claimed that the NDA would secure victories in both states, asserting that the public supports the alliance's vision.

Even as Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar did not campaign for the NDA in Jharkhand, it will not affect the alliance's poll performance, he said.

"It will not make any difference. The NDA will be formed in Jharkhand too. Nitish Kumar not campaigning for the polls should not be linked to any differences in the alliance," Kushwaha said.

He added, "The good news will come wherever voting is underway. NDA will win everywhere."

In the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, was contesting only two seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Under this formula, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates in 68 constituencies, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in 11 seats, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in one seat.

CM Kumar reportedly skipped campaigning to focus on consolidating JD(U)'s position in its stronghold Bihar.

Responding to allegations against BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde in a cash scandal during the Maharashtra elections, Kushwaha criticised the opposition's approach.

"Some people just keep making allegations. BJP leaders have clarified their stance, and the truth has come out," he claimed.

As voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra exercise their right to franchise, the political landscape remains highly contested.

Jharkhand currently has an INDIA bloc government, while NDA is in power in Maharashtra.

The Assembly elections' results will play a significant role in shaping the political dynamics in both states.