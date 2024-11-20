Abu Dhabi T10: Ready To Defend Title, Pathirana, Bracewell Excited At Joining New York Strikers

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 20 (IANS) Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana and New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell have voiced their enthusiasm about joining forces with the reigning champions New York Strikers for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 season.

Pathirana, who is expected to play a key role in the Strikers' campaign expressed his enthusiasm about returning to defend the title: "I am proud to be a part of New York Strikers' squad. I am hopeful and looking forward to picking the cup for my team".

New Zealand all-rounder Bracewell was also excited about joining the defending champions.

"It feels great to be participating for the New York Strikers team in this season's Abu Dhabi T10. I'm eager to contribute to the team and excited to play," Bracewell was quoted as saying in a release on Wednesday.

Team owner Sagar Khanna also shared his excitement at the prospect of these two stars playing for the franchise. "Our squad keeps getting bigger and we are sure to win a lot of support and excitement from Strikers Fan Club. We are aiming to do well and make it big in this campaign," he said.

The New York Strikers made history by winning the Abu Dhabi T10 championship in its inaugural season, demonstrating exceptional cricket throughout the tournament. These strategic signings reflect the team's commitment to maintaining their championship standards and building on their remarkable success.