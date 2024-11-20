Getsetup Announces Sponsorship Opportunities For Older Athletes At The 2025 National Senior Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arch Rivals win medals at the 2024 Missouri State Senior Games in their GetSetUp jerseys qualifying them for the 2025 National Senior Games.

GetSetUp Madonna Hanna and Ellen Jaffe Jones shared their GetSetUp gear and joined forces with runners Patsy Orosz and Sandi Rue to glide into first place well ahead of their competitors.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

Believing in the Power of Age, GetSetUp Continues to Empower Older Adults for the Third Year in a Row

- Lawrence Kosick, Co-Founder and President of GetSetUpMIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetSetUp , a leading online platform dedicated to lifelong learning and community engagement for older adults, has announced its continued support for athletes competing in the 2025 National Senior Games in Iowa. This marks the third consecutive National Senior Games where GetSetUp will sponsor athletes, showcasing its commitment to empowering older adults to pursue their passions and break barriers.The National Senior Games is the largest qualified multi-sport event in the world for older adults, celebrating athleticism and resilience. GetSetUp's sponsorship program offers selected athletes financial support and access to resources that enhance their training and engagement with the active aging community.“Supporting older adults in achieving their goals is at the heart of what we do,” said Lawrence Kosick, Co-Founder and President of GetSetUp.“The National Senior Games is a powerful platform to redefine perceptions of aging, and we are proud to amplify the stories of these extraordinary athletes.”As part of its sponsorship, GetSetUp will provide selected athletes:. Financial backing for event registration fees.. Vibrant GetSetUp-branded athletic gear , symbolizing empowerment, opportunities, and growth.. Media support to highlight the athletes' journeys and inspire others.. Access to specialized classes to connect, learn, and grow with fellow active agers.. The opportunity to defy ageism by being part of a team that challenges societal norms and champions athleticism as one ages.This initiative aligns with GetSetUp's broader goal of fostering a vibrant community for older adults. The platform offers a range of classes in health, wellness, and technology designed to support active aging. From fitness and nutrition to digital literacy, GetSetUp's offerings help individuals stay connected, engaged, and ready to embrace new challenges.Interested athletes can apply now for sponsorship and join a community that's all about breaking boundaries and embracing life's adventures.Apply here: GetSetUp Sponsorship ApplicationFor more information about GetSetUp and its support for the 2025 National Senior Games, visit

