Punyam Is Offering ISO 17021 Consultancy Services For Conformity Assessment

Punyam is delighted to start ISO 17021 certification consultancy services from India. The purpose of ISO 17021 conformity assessment requirements is to promote trust in certifying organizations. Accredited organizations monitor the development of this worldwide standard, which complies with directives. Similar accreditation made possible by ISO 17021 accreditation allows certifying bodies to obtain worldwide recognition.



Punyam, an ISO consultancy based in Ahmedabad, India, offers comprehensive services for system certification, including QMS, EMS, ISMS, FSMS, and EnMS, and develops these systems for its clients. An accredited organization that has been granted certification under ISO/IEC 17021 from leading accreditation bodies is entitled to issue the ISO/IEC 17021 Certificate for a certain amount of time following a successful registration evaluation. An authorized body accredits certification bodies and Punyam's team of ISO 17021 consultants will guide them in every stage of the accreditation process – i.e., gap analysis, system implementation, documentation preparation, training to all employees, internal auditing, final assessment audits and more.



Punyam also offers ISO 17021 documents and training resources like ISO 17021 documents kit, ISO 17021 auditor training kit, ISO 17021 auditor training, and ISO 17021 awareness training. The ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 Auditor Training is intended for those who want to become Certified Internal Auditors for Certification Body Assessment by ISO/IEC 17021:2015. The course covers all of the prerequisites for ISO 17021 auditors and consists of audio lectures, handouts, and exams. It helps auditors conduct and carry out audits for certifying bodies related to management system certification and offers information on audit activities, techniques, processes, and requirements. The course is open to individuals who meet the following criteria: those aspiring to become ISO/IEC 17021 Internal Auditors, those leading certifying bodies to ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 registration, those with general awareness of ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015, and those who have previously worked as internal QMS auditors. The course offers lots of advantages, such as the ability to log in from anywhere at any time, 24/7 accessibility, cost and time efficiency, and more.



The ISO 17021 documents kit includes readymade templates like- ISO 17021 manual, Policies, Procedures, SOPs, ISO 17021 Audit Checklist, Sample Risk Assessment, Compliance Matrix, and Blank Samples. The documents are written in simple English language. The kit is straightforward to use, simple to understand, and adaptable. The kit is designed by seasoned consultants, it is suitable with certifying authorities in the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia. To know about ISO 17021 consultancy, touch this link:



About Punyam

Punyam is one of India's top suppliers of ISO certification consultancy services and management systems. They impact major international and national management systems standards such as FSSC 22000, RC 14001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 50001, BRC food, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, and 5S. The food, pharmaceutical, building, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, electrical, and textile industries are just a few of the sectors that profit from these services.















