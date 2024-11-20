Avelo Airlines Goes International AGAIN At Hartford's Bradley International Airport With Flights Cancun, Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Connecticut's Airline" based two aircraft at BDL, 7 total new routes

Affordable, one-way fares from

BDL start at $99

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo today celebrated its second international destination with the start of service between Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Cancun, Mexico (CUN). Affordable, one-way fares start at $99*.

Avelo operates this route to Cancun twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays utilizing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Travelers can at AveloAir.

This month Avelo has debuted six new routes at BDL: North Carolina's Charlotte / Concord (USA) and Wilmington (ILM), Florida's Daytona Beach (DAB) and Orlando / Lakeland (LAL), Houston via Hobby (HOU). Saturday, the airline inaugurated service to its first international destination: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ).

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Our inaugural international service to Cancun, and last week's Montego Bay, is a significant milestone for Avelo. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and the addition of international service to our expansive route network offers our Customers even more choices. As the only current airline offering nonstop service to Mexico from Connecticut, we are leading the way in making it convenient and affordable for our Customers to enjoy Cancun and the nearby vacation destinations of Tulum and Cozumel."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

said, "The growth of Avelo Airlines and the addition of new routes at Bradley is only helping to increase the reputation of our state's flagship airport as one of the best and most convenient airports in the northeast."

Growing Avelo in Connecticut

This month, Avelo established dual operations at BDL as part of its regional Connecticut base, initially positioning two aircraft in Hartford. This expansion represents further investment in the region and enables Avelo to significantly broaden its convenient, affordable and reliable air service across Connecticut.

New Haven is Avelo's largest base – employing nearly 300 Crewmembers supporting eight aircraft which fly to 27 nonstop destinations. Last week, Avelo celebrated three years of service at HVN, flying more than 2.7 million Customers on over 20,000 flights at Tweed.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 5.7 million Customers on over 45,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as two international destinations: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir .

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

*Affordable, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $99 originating at BDL and ending at CUN for travel between January 11 and January 29, 2025. Fares must be booked by November 27, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's

Contract of Carriage.

