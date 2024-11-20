Laboratory Plasticware Market To Surpass USD 3.2 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laboratory Plasticware size is expected to register 4.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by growth in & biotech industries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Plasticware was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 3.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality plasticware in laboratories essential for various scientific applications, including research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.

A key segment driving laboratory plasticware market demand includes pipettes and pipette tips, which are vital for accurately measuring and transferring small volumes of liquids. Their precision and adaptability make them necessary tools for tasks such as molecular biology processes. Disposable pipette tips, sample preparation, and chemical analysis. Disposable pipette tips, generally crafted from polypropylene, play a crucial role in minimizing cross-contamination and assuring reliable outcomes, particularly in sensitive experiments.

Pipettes and pipette tips emerged as the leading category, valued at USD 800 million in 2023, and are expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2032. Their dominance in the market stems from their fundamental role in precise liquid handling, which is critical across diverse scientific applications. The disposable nature of these products guarantees contamination-free results, an essential aspect for maintaining the integrity of sensitive experiments.

in terms of materials, the laboratory plasticware market encompasses several types, including polystyrene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polymethylpentene (PMP), and others. Polystyrene captured a 39% market share in 2023 and is anticipated to experience significant growth through 2032. Its versatility, cost-efficacy, and exceptional optical clarity make it an ideal choice for laboratory products such as petri dishes, culture plates, and test tubes. The rigidity and chemical resistance of polystyrene further enhance its suitability for a wide range of laboratory applications, particularly in cell culture and sample analysis.

North America emerged as the leading region in the laboratory plasticware market in 2023, generating approximately USD 800 million in revenue. The region's success is attributed to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, alongside prominent research institutions and advanced healthcare infrastructure. A strong emphasis on scientific innovation, coupled with significant investments in drug development and diagnostics, fuels the demand for high-quality laboratory plasticware. Additionally, the increasing adoption of automation in laboratories and a robust regulatory framework bolster the market's growth in this region, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.

Laboratory Plasticware Market Players

Companies including Corning Inc., Duran Group, Eppendorf AG, Eurofins, Gerresheimer, ISOLAB, Peninsula Plastics, Technosklo Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, VITLAB GmbH are some firms working in laboratory plasticware industry.

The laboratory plasticware market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product



Pipettes and pipette tips

Storage containers

Flasks

Beakers Others

Market, By Material



Polystyrene

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polymethylpentene (PMP) Others

Market, By End-User



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry

Research & academic institutes

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals Others

