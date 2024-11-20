Vrise Therapeutics Inc. Announces Acceptance Of Late Breaking Abstract For San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VRise Therapeutics will be presenting groundbreaking findings at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, set to take place on December 10-13 in San Antonio, TX 78205 USA. This yearly brings together leading experts in breast cancer research and treatment, offering a to share innovative ideas and advancements in the field.

Late Breaking Poster:

Title: VRTX531: A Best-in-Class USP1 Inhibitor for the of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Date:Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM CST.

Place: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX 78205 USA.

Our research in DNA damage and repair pathway harnessed advanced AI/ML technologies to develop VRTX531, addressing the unmet needs of patients who have not responded to or have progressed beyond chemotherapy and/or PARP inhibitors. Through the integration of innovative approaches, we aim to transform patient outcomes and pioneer advancements in this evolving field," said Prashant Bhavar, Founder of VRise Therapeutics Inc.

Discovered through meticulous screening and optimization, VRTX531 is posed to emerge as a best-in-class USP1 inhibitor, with remarkable efficacy and safety both as a single agent and in combination with PARP inhibitors in-vivo. The presentation will provide valuable insights for researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders, highlighting the potential of VRTX531 in overcoming resistance to chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors, by targeting DNA damage and repair pathway. VRTX531 has been nominated for IND enabling studies and expected to advance to clinic by H2, 2025.

VRise also intends to deliver a series of presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, taking place from April 25 to 30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

For more information about VRise Therapeutics Inc. and the research being presented, please visit .

About the Symposium

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is one of the world's leading conferences focused on breast cancer research and treatment. The symposium covers a wide range of topics, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship related to breast cancer. It serves as a platform for presenting the latest advances in basic, translational, and clinical breast cancer research. SABCS draws over 10,000 participants from over 102 countries, fostering global networking and collaboration in the field. The program includes oncologists, radiologists, surgeons, pathologists, and other healthcare providers, ensuring a holistic approach to breast cancer care.

About VRise Therapeutics Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs. For more information about VRise Therapeutics Inc., visit

