Viral Video: Donald Trump Shaves US Education Chief Linda Mcmahon's Husband Head In WWE Ring

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald is selecting his teammates, and in a surprise, he has nominated 76-year-old Linda McMahon , a former professional wrestling executive, to lead the Education Department.

Linda McMahon is the wife of Trump's long-standing WWE colleague Vince McMahon. It is known that Trump was the sponsor of WWE WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V, which was held at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, NJ, the feud between the two in the 1980s.

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World,” Trump said in a statement.

With Linda McMahon's nomination as Education Department head, memories came during WrestleMania 23 in 2007. During the 'Battle of Billionaires,' the current US President-elect Donald Trump shaved Vince McMahon's head after a staged feud.

Feud between Trump and McMohan:

According to details, the feud between the two started in January 2007 when Trump dropped thousands of dollars in cash on the audience during an episode of Raw, reported NDTV.

The built an animosity that led to the 'Battle of the Billionaires' at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit. In that, both Trump and McMahon, chose a professional wrestler to represent them - Trump selected Bobby Lashley while McMahon backed Umaga. In that, both agreed that whosoever loses would have their head shaved in the ring.

In the fight, Trump's chosen wrestler, Bobby Lashley, defeated McMahon and backed Umaga. McMahon had to have his hair shaved by Trump.

Here's the video:

The following showdown was not only a wrestling spectacle but also strengthened Trump's entertainment persona and earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also, the Trump-McMahon showdown was a highlight of the 23rd edition of the WWE extravaganza, as it drew 80,103 fans at Ford Field. This was more than the previous record of 78,129 set during the 2003 college basketball between Michigan State and Kentucky.