Presidency Of Trump May Significantly Impact Reproductive Health In US: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The overturning of the historical Roe v. Wade judgement, paired with other promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, can have significant implications for the medical industry, largely in areas related to reproductive health, regulations, and innovation, according to a report on Wednesday.

Trump emerged victorious in the recently concluded US elections. He is set to become the country's 47th President in January 2025.

Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 during the last tenure of Trump. Since then, many US states have enacted restrictive abortion laws. This will follow suit in the coming months and years, especially if there is a nationwide ban, said the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

During his recent campaign in the run-up to the elections, Trump said that individual states should determine their own policies. But, in March, he supported a nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks gestation. His Vice President-elect, JD Vance, has also alluded to his support of a national law limiting abortion.

“The inconsistencies within the campaign have made it difficult to say exactly what a Trump victory means for abortion and reproductive health in general. However, there are some precautionary measures many women will take in case of restrictive regulations,” Alexandra Murdoch, Senior Medical Analyst at GlobalData.

The report noted that in the case of a nationwide ban, it is likely that the demand for devices used in abortion procedures (such as aspiration devices and ultrasound equipment) will be reduced.

At the same time, it may spike demand for contraceptive devices in many states to reduce the likelihood of unwanted pregnancies.

The report estimates that the volume of reversible contraceptive devices will increase at a 2.53 per cent CAGR in the US from 2023-33. Reversible contraceptive devices include diaphragms, hormonal implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs).

“The market for reversible contraceptive devices in the US is already increasing, and the CAGR will likely grow if more restrictive abortion bans are put in place, whether it is by state or nationwide. However, medical device companies could face other issues, such as regulatory and research barriers, if bans are put in place,” Murdoch said.

Medical device companies operating across the US could face a patchwork of state laws if abortion continues to be left to the states. This could complicate the marketing and distribution of reproductive health devices, and ultimately increase compliance and regulatory uncertainty.

In addition, restrictions on abortion could limit access to tissue samples used in health research, potentially slowing innovation in areas like foetal development and maternal health.

As a result, there may be a shift in investment focus, as companies may pivot to developing devices for contraception, fertility treatments, or maternal health rather than abortion-related technologies.

“While there may be a lot of changes coming to the US reproductive health market, the overall impact will vary depending on a company's product portfolio, geographical market, and stance on reproductive health issues,” Murdoch said.