'QSTP Enhances Role As Natural Ecosystem For World-Class Tech-Preneurs'

Doha: Creating an environment that delivers not only the resources essential for tech entrepreneurs to thrive but also the inspiration to spur continuous innovation has been at the top of the agenda for QSTP.

According to QSTP president, Dr. Jack Lau (pictured), the entity has been a home of choice for numerous local tech startups as well as leading international tech companies over the last 15 years.

Dr. Lau said“As we move forward in our journey, our sights are set on further broadening our impact as a natural ecosystem for world-class entrepreneurs."

"At present, we are heavily invested in creating a triangulation between new international companies - large-scale and SMEs - the local tech ecosystem, and the education system. The idea is to enable robust interaction between global experts, Qatar-based innovators, and key educational players.”

He emphasises the“targeted approach” to attract different types of companies ranging from big to small.

“As of now, we have seven tech unicorns in the process of setting up their research and development operations at QSTP.”

The presence of these tech firms at QSTP creates opportunities for other members of our community to appreciate breakthrough technologies particularly AI foundation technologies like deep tech which is our focus and potentially engage in collaborative projects with inspirational tech pioneers.

In line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, QSTP strongly focuses on two areas of strategic importance enabling a 'future-ready workforce' and furthering 'environmental sustainability.'

We have made notable strides in attracting some of the world's top tech leaders in AI and emerging technologies to set up operations in Qatar.

At the core of these efforts is the intention to allow local startups, aspiring innovators and young tech entrepreneurs to engage with those at the forefront of shaping the future.

Many tech unicorns who have recently arrived at QSTP have already onboarded local talent for their research and development activities. The entity has organised training sessions that facilitate hi-tech skills building and expand knowledge of emerging talents to allow them to become globally competitive individuals.

Besides the 'talent transformation,' as we call it, the assimilation of these global companies within the local ecosystem also brings in highly advanced technologies that are perfectly aligned with national sustainability goals, specifically around the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and protection of ecosystems.

QSTP's efforts are also in sync with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 working towards the creation of a leading digital economy powered by an efficient and attractive business environment.

By creating pathways for foreign companies to bring their technologies to Qatar and leverage our ecosystem for research and development activities, QSTP is actively contributing to cementing Qatar's digital innovation ecosystem.

QSTP AI Week 2024 is expected to celebrate advances in AI, providing participants with opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative power of AI but also allowing them to immerse themselves in the AI-driven, pioneering technologies on display.

“The event is really meant to be like an 'AI Carnival' where we are encouraging members of the public to attend along with their children. We have planned some fun activities for kids as well. The main idea is that children are introduced to this celebration of technology to spark their curiosity and develop interest from a young age - we are of the opinion that innovation and technology are not age-bound. So, really we would encourage families to join us and enjoy all that's on offer, Dr. Lau said. AI is significantly driving value across all sectors and impacting daily lives. So what we are hoping is that people who attend appreciate the developments and enhance their general knowledge. It will also be insightful to learn about Qatar's efforts in AI innovation and opportunities for further progress."