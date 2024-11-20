Oman Interior Minister Arrives In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman, H E Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi arrived in Doha on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to participate in the 41st meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.
The Minister and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at the Amiri Lounge at Doha International Airport by His Excellency sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).
Ambassador of Oman to Qatar HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi was also present at the reception.
