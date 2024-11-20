Sleep Smarter: Eight Sleep, The World's First Sleep Fitness Company, Expands To The UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Eight Sleep , the world's first sleep company, is proud to announce its expansion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offering its groundbreaking Pod to new audiences within the country's rapidly growing and wellness market. As Eight Sleep's first step into the Middle East, this expansion marks a pivotal moment in its mission to enhance health and performance through sleep globally-bringing smarter sleep solutions to a region where sufficient rest remains a challenge.

Recent studies reveal that 40% of UAE residents are not getting enough sleep, with significant room for improvement in sleep quality. A notable 32% report irregular sleep schedules, while stress (48%) and temperature (36%) are cited as key factors disrupting sleep.1

”The UAE is making big strides in health and wellness, with Dubai becoming a central player in that growth. People here are becoming more focused on their health and are seeking better sleep solutions to improve their daily performance. We're excited to bring our technology to a market that's ready for change, allowing us to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers and be part of the wellness shift happening in the UAE,” commented Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep .

UAE residents can now experience Eight Sleep's intelligent Pod technology, a smart mattress cover with advanced AI and health-grade sensors that automatically adjust cooling, heating, and elevation for optimal sleep. The Pod also tracks sleep fitness metrics-including heart rate variability (HRV), respiratory rate, and sleep stages-without requiring a wearable device.

“Eight Sleep is a game-changer for rest and recovery. With the ability to personalize your sleep environment, it adapts to your needs in real time, helping you refine your quality of rest to stay in deep sleep for longer. It's like having a personal sleep coach,” shares Dr. Elie Abirached, a renowned Dubai-based expert in biohacking and longevity and the founder of Limitless Human and Restore Fitness .

The latest model, the Pod 4 Ultra , is Eight Sleep's most advanced version in its award-winning product line, recognized by Fast Company and Forbes for its pioneering innovations. With enhanced biometric tracking and twice the cooling power of previous models, it can reach temperatures as low as 13°C-making it ideal for combating the UAE's hot summers. Additional innovations like snoring detection, adjustable sleep positions, and tap-to-control technology allow users to fine-tune their sleep environment simply by tapping the responsive sensors on each side of the Pod. Clinically proven to increase total sleep time, enhance deep sleep, and reduce snoring, the Pod 4 Ultra delivers a personalized, high-performance sleep solution tailored for the health-conscious that ensures comfortable and restorative sleep even during the hottest months.

"Our Pod's cooling technology is especially beneficial for regions like the UAE, where the summer heat can be intense. The Pod helps hundreds of thousands of people sleep better in many places around the world, but the overwhelmingly positive response we've received from users in warmer climates like Australia and southern Europe gives us confidence that the Pod's cooling features are particularly well-suited for the UAE, all year around,” shares Franceschetti.

With notable celebrity investors including Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Hart, and Sophia Amoruso, the company's other investors include major venture capital firms such as Valor Equity Partners, SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, and Founders Fund​. Looking ahead, Eight Sleep plans to expand into other GCC countries throughout 2025, with the UAE and KSA remaining key focus markets. The brand is also actively pursuing B2B partnerships with prominent health and wellness brands, alongside affiliate collaborations, to further strengthen its regional presence. Eight Sleep's investment in the region goes beyond commercial reach. Its presence in the UAE will not only bring advanced sleep solutions to those seeking better rest but also empower individuals to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance their overall health, performance and recovery.

The Pod 4 Ultra is now available for purchase at eightsleep/ae . For more detailed information on the product and its features, including visuals, visit eightsleep .

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company developing hardware, software, and AI technologies to improve sleep. Its signature product, the Pod, powers pro athletes and everyday high performers around the globe, including the top American Tennis player Taylor Fritz, the EF Pro Cycling team, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Patrick Peterson, Brock Purdy, and Chelsea Gray. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and recognized two years in a row by TIME's“Best Inventions of the Year.” Eight Sleep is available in the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other US territories), European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece, and Malta), Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the UAE via eightsleep.

1Study conducted by Premier Inn Middle East as featured in the Khaleej Times .

