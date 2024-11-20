GCG Enterprise Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Forenzy Networks

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

GCG Enterprise Solutions, which serves from within Ghobash Group – a leading and diversified UAE-based business conglomerate has announced its strategic partnership with Forenzy Networks, a premier security and digital forensics company. This collaboration aims to enhance GCG Enterprise Solutions' IT Services department's capabilities in providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

The globally certified Forenzy Networks team includes CEH, CREST, and OSCP certified professionals, who ensure top-notch cyber security proficiency and excel in the identification and mitigation of modern cyber threats using advanced tools and techniques. They help organizations to safeguard their digital assets by utilizing years of Vulnerability Assessment and Pentesting experience, via a host of managed offerings including vCISO Services, Website Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration testing, Network Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration testing, Red-Teaming, Cloud Auditing & Security Compliance measurement, along with Android & iOS Security Auditing.

As a leading Cyber Security as a Service (CaaS) provider with Digital Forensics expertise, covering the 360-degree landscape of security plus forensics, the company also specializes in securing Government infrastructure and data centers, further strengthening the resilience of critical systems and data.

Speaking on the development, Forenzy Networks' CEO - Bhaumik Merchant stated that:“We aim to deliver a one-touch platform that helps to discover, identify, assess, remediate and effectively monitor an organization's infrastructure, in order to keep it secure. Together with GCG Enterprise Solutions, we aim to deliver our unique brand which blends cyber security and digital forensics to a wider base of clients across the UAE”.

“We welcome the addition of Forenzy Networks to our IT Services portfolio. Our enhanced focus on cyber security services is aimed at meeting the growing demand of regional businesses and we are very excited about the capabilities which Forenzy Networks delivers. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship which will set new benchmarks for cyber security excellence”, added Hassan Allahham - Service Head, GCG Enterprise Solutions.

The Forenzy networks team is credited with facilitating international compliance with over 2,000 audits across 30+ locations worldwide, as well as for auditing government infrastructure and contributing to some very prestigious cybersecurity standards, including G20 Summit initiatives.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client's businesses. The Company's unique value-proposition of“Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all its stakeholders.

