Mandrill Tech, Servedeck Innovation, And Enviro Group Asia Join Forces To Revolutionise Facility Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Davent Low, CEO of Mandrill Tech, Suhendra Arianto, CEO of ServeDeck Innovation and YBrs. Tuan Ahmad Fuad Che Mi, Group COO of Enviro Group Asia and witnessed by YBhg Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of the SEBA Award

Davent Low received two awards at the SEBA Awards that was held right after the MoU signing ceremony. 1) Innovative Leader in Digital Solutions for Davent himself and 2) Innovative Tech Company of the Year for Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd.

Mandrill Tech and its CEO, Davent Low also received 2 awards at the 11th Edition SEBA Awards 2024 Grand Central, which was held after the MoU Signing Ceremony.

- Davent Low, Chief Executive Officer of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On 14th November 2024, Mandrill Tech, ServeDeck Innovation, and Enviro Group Asia announced a strategic partnership to revolutionise facility management and sustainability. The MoU was signed by Davent Low, CEO of Mandrill Tech, Suhendra Arianto, CEO of ServeDeck Innovation and YBrs. Tuan Ahmad Fuad Che Mi, Group COO of Enviro Group Asia and witnessed by YBhg Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of the SEBA Awards. By combining advanced AI , IoT, and digital facility management technologies, the three companies aim to create a powerful solution that enhances operational efficiency, improves indoor air quality, and elevates workplace safety and health.The collaboration leverages the strengths of each company to deliver a comprehensive solution. Enviro Group Asia's cutting-edge air quality monitoring sensors provide real-time data on indoor air quality parameters, such as particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and carbon dioxide. This data is seamlessly integrated into ServeDeck's innovative facility management platform, enabling automated data collection and analysis. Mandrill Tech's powerful AI-driven Lestar ESG data platform further enhances the platform, providing actionable insights to optimize building operations and reduce environmental impact.“By joining forces, we are creating a powerful synergy that will transform the way facilities are managed,” said Davent Low, CEO of Mandrill Tech.“Our AI-driven Lestar platform, combined with Enviro's advanced sensors and ServeDeck's digital facility management capabilities, will empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability.”“Our leading-edge smart facility management platform is designed to simplify complex building operations, providing a solid and extensible platform for IoT connectivity, achieving a truly smart building solution,” said Suhendra Arianto, CEO of ServeDeck.“By integrating Enviro's air quality sensors and Mandrill's AI insights, we can provide our customers with a comprehensive solution that addresses their evolving needs and helps them achieve their sustainability goals.”“Ensuring clean and healthy indoor air is essential for employee well-being and productivity,” said YBrs. Tuan Ahmad Fuad Che Mi, Group COO of Enviro Group Asia.“Our advanced air quality monitoring sensors, combined with the power of Mandrill's AI and ServeDeck's platform, will enable organisations to create healthier and more sustainable work environments.”This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionise facility management and sustainability. By harnessing the power of AI, IoT, and digital technology, the three companies are committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit businesses and society as a whole.Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd and its CEO, Davent Low, received two awards at the 11th edition SEBA Awards 2024 Grand Central, themed“Beyond Boundaries | Taking Connections Further which was held the same night. Mandrill Tech was accredited as the“Innovative Tech Company of the Year” and Davent Low was honoured as the“Innovative Leader in Digital Solutions”. This prestigious event recognised visionary leaders and industry pioneers who are redefining success and expanding possibilities in various fields including agriculture, construction, retail, technology, finance, healthcare and property, strengthening SEBA's commitment to nurturing growth and excellence throughout the ASEAN region.“The SEBA Awards inspire entrepreneurs to push limits, elevate industry standards, and contribute to a resilient, interconnected ASEAN community. SEBA has truly grown 'Beyond Boundaries' in scope and impact", said YBhg. Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of SEBA Awards.---------------------------------------About Mandrill TechFor nearly a decade, Mandrill Tech has been at the forefront of digital innovation, specialising in digital transformation for enterprises in the finance and banking sectors. With a deep understanding of industry challenges, we leverage cutting-edge AI and Big Data technologies to deliver transformative solutions. Our proprietary big data platform Lestar, with Lestar ESG and Lestar CEO360 modules, empowers organisations to harness the potential of AI and data analytics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, prevent enterprise fraud, and unlock new opportunities in particular using ESG, Finance data.By combining the power of generative AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation, we offer a suite of tailored solutions across diverse industries, including finance, smart manufacturing, and Meditech. Our commitment to simplifying the digitalisation journey, security, and scalability ensures that our clients can adapt to evolving business needs and maintain a competitive edge.----------------------------------------About ServeDeck InnovationServeDeckTM is a smart cloud-based solution designed to significantly improve the organisational efficiency of facility operations and management.ServeDeck offers smart maintenance management as well as full end-to-end tenant management solutions that facilitate the seamless execution and management of the operations and processes of commercial buildings, shopping malls, retail stores, hotels, factories, universities, hospitals, townships, theme parks, and various service providers.----------------------------------------About Enviro Group AsiaEnviro Group delivers the best total solutions in Indoor Environmental Technologies and Engineering Services to ensure a healthier and safer indoor environment.ENVIRO Group Asia is an indoor engineering and air quality service provider providing integrated services to clients across all industries. We are the region's leading turnkey indoor environmental professionals and remediators, assisting you to streamline the reliable and efficient delivery of premium solutions and services.----------------------------------------Media Contact:Gunaprasath BupalanCEO of Emjay Communications...+60179203544

Vincent Low

Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd

+60 16-222 6899

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.