Afghanistan Teen Nila Ibrahimi, Who Escaped Taliban Rule, Wins Kidsrights Prize For Activism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Seventeen-year-old Nila Ibrahimi, an Afghan native residing in Canada, was awarded the prestigious KidsRights Prize on Tuesday for her remarkable work in advocating for women's rights in Afghanistan. Ibrahimi, who narrowly escaped the country after the regained power, joins an illustrious group of past laureates, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The International Children's Peace Prize, presented by the KidsRights foundation , recognises young individuals who have made significant contributions to human rights and social justice.

| Taliban appoints Ikramuddin Kamil as Afghanistan's acting consul in Mumbai Nila Ibrahimi's Fight for Afghan Women's Rights

The teenager's dedication to gender equality and the rights of Afghan women has made her a symbol of hope and resistance. According to organisers, Ibrahimi's activism began with the recording of a powerful protest song that went viral online , helping to galvanise support for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan.



Despite being forced into exile, she continues to inspire others through public speaking and global advocacy. "I am fighting for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan, who continue to face unimaginable challenges under the Taliban's rule," Ibrahimi stated during the award ceremony held in Amsterdam.

| US Election: Afghan Taliban hopes for 'new chapter' with Donald Trump's win Life Under Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 202 , Afghanistan has seen a dramatic rollback of women's rights. Women and girls have been banned from studying beyond primary school, visiting parks, gyms, or beauty salons, and are required to be accompanied by a male guardian if they leave their homes.

In addition, a new morality law has imposed restrictions on women's public speech. The UN has described this situation as“gender apartheid,” while the Taliban government has dismissed these concerns, calling them“unfounded” and part of“propaganda.”