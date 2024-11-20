War Update: 139 Skirmishes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 139 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on Tuesday, November 19.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 20, according to Ukrinform.

On Tuesday, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions and population centers with two missile strikes and 73 airstrikes, using five missiles and 124 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, Russian forces launched 1,445 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,400 shelling attacks, including 173 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Vodolahy, Bilovody, Nova Kozacha, Vysoka Yaruha, Bohuslavka, Kupiansk, Novoosynove, Neskuchne, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Raihorodok, Ivanivka, Zoria, Romanivka, Siversk, Zakitne, Stinky, Mykolaivka, Romanivka, Kostiantynivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Hannivka, Velyka Novosilka, Sukhi Yaly, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Kozatske, and Tryfonivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck two concentrations of enemy manpower, three artillery pieces, two air defense systems, a radar, two command posts, an ammunition depot and an additional high-value target.

Russian army loses another 1,690 troops, two air defense systems in Ukraine

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 11 enemy attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Kindrashivka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Zahryzovoye, Pershotravneve and Kruhliakivka. The enemy actively used aircraft.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 14 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Hryhorivka, Torske, and Terni.

A single skirmish occurred near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out eight attacks near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Shcherbynivka, using bomber aircraft intensively.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assaults near Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Dachenske, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Yurivka, Pustynka, and Pushkine.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 attacks, with the heaviest fighting near Novoselydivka, Sontsivka, Berestky, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 15 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopolske, Trudove, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians launched one unsuccessful attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian advances, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

On the border with the Sumy region, Russian forces actively used artillery and aircraft from their territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

