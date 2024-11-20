Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of Approved Delisting Application By Nasdaq Helsinki
Date
11/20/2024 2:31:13 AM
Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
20.11.2024 9.30 EET
Notification of approved delisting application by nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Helsinki has approved Bank of Åland's application to remove the below-mentioned securities from trading.
Name of issue: Covered bond due 2024
ISIN code: FI4000490677
Issue amount: EUR 400 000 000
The securities will be delisted on November 20, 2024.
For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505
