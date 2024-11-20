Award Sends Message Of Support To Anti-Corruption Fighters: UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri underlined that the Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) sends a message of support to anti-corruption fighters worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri said corrupt individuals cause significant harm to the society, which necessitates efforts to combat them and stand against their actions. The United Nations presents this award which is supported by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide substantial moral support to anti-corruption fighters by recognising their names on the United Nations list of anti-corruption champions.

He noted that the ACE Award sends a message to anti-corruption fighters emphasising that are not alone, as there are leaders, such as H H the Amir, who stand in solidarity with them, alongside international organisations committed to combating corruption to protect the society and safeguard the rights of others.

The Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ACE Award has accomplished a significant global impact. Many anti-corruption laws around the world have been established and are now in the implementation stages, positively affecting societies, he stressed.

The UN Special Advocate for Anti-Corruption clarified that the State of Qatar does not interfere in selecting the individuals eligible for the award or the countries hosting the ceremony. This process is carried out by a dedicated UN committee through the Experts Committee and the Board of Trustees, which thoroughly review the nominees biographies through multiple subcommittees.

H H the Amir had supported the idea of the award from the moment the United Nations decided to launch an anti-corruption award.