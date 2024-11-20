'Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani ACE Award Cornerstone Of Global Anti-Graft Efforts'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) H E Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad tapped the Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) as a cornerstone of global anti-corruption efforts for its significant impact at the international and regional levels.

Speaking to QNA, he said that the ACE Award is presented annually on the International Anti-Corruption Day which falls on November 19, in recognition and appreciation of those who have contributed to the global campaign to combat corruption. Individuals and institutions that have dedicated themselves to fighting corruption are honoured based on certain criteria.

The ACE Award aims to highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices at the global level as well as to appreciate, promote, collect and disseminate anti-corruption models from all over the world, increase awareness, support and solidarity in the fight against corruption, and encourage similar and new initiatives in order to establish a corruption-free society, Al Misnad explained.

The Award is divided into several categories to recognise efforts in various fields within the framework of the global fight against corruption, namely: Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, the Academic Research and Education, Youth Creativity and Engagement, Innovation/Investigative Journalism, Safeguarding Sports from Corruption, he added.

Noting the international impact of the Award, he said the award contributes to highlighting living examples of successful practices in combating corruption, which inspired governments and institutions around the world to adopt similar strategies, contributing significantly to strengthening global efforts in addressing this phenomenon.

He underlined that the Award has become a prestigious international platform to honour individuals and institutions that make tangible contributions in this field of combating corruption. In addition, the Award encourages countries to adhere to the United Nations Convention against Corruption by focusing on successful practices that can be replicated and developed.

On the Award's regional impact, Al Misnad said that the ACE Award contributes to raising regional standards and creating a constructive dialogue among Arab countries to exchange experiences and best practices. Through the Youth Creativity and Engagement category, the Award also encourages youth in the Arab region to innovate and participate effectively in the fight against corruption, creating a generation aware of the importance of transparency and integrity.

The Award also highlights the challenges specific to the region, such as promoting good governance in the public and private sectors, and encourages the adoption of strategies that are appropriate to regional contexts, he added.

Thanks to the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, the fight against corruption has become a central topic in regional discourse, enhancing cooperation among governments and regional organisations, such as the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League, to support joint efforts aimed at eliminating corruption and promoting sustainable development, he indicated. - QNA