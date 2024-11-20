Bangladesh interim chief wants arrest of ousted Premier from India

(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, has announced that his will request the extradition of former Prime Hasina from India, where she has been living since her ouster in August. In a national address on Sunday, marking his first 100 days in office, Yunus stated that the return of Hasina, who was removed following violent protests, is a priority for his administration. He revealed that he had discussed this issue with Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, was appointed to lead the transitional government after Hasina resigned amidst widespread protests over controversial job quotas.



During a subsequent interview with Al Jazeera, Yunus indicated that his government would seek a peaceful resolution with India, urging Indian authorities to ensure that Hasina does not cause further problems for Bangladesh. Hasina resigned under pressure from both protesters and the military after a brutal crackdown on uprisings that left over 1,000 dead.



Since her departure, Hasina faces numerous criminal charges, including allegations of murder and crimes against humanity. Yunus’s government has been tasked with restoring order and overseeing the electoral process, with plans to establish a new election commission. Although Yunus promised an election after necessary reforms, he did not offer a specific timeline.



Despite the tensions between Bangladesh and India following Hasina’s ouster, Yunus downplayed concerns raised by New Delhi regarding violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He dismissed reports of radicalism as propaganda and claimed that he had conveyed this position to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

