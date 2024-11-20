India performs space warfare drills

(MENAFN) India's military has wrapped up its second series of space warfare drills, aimed at enhancing the country’s defense capabilities through advanced space-based technologies. Known as 'Antariksha Abhyas 2024,' the exercises were held from Monday to Wednesday at the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi. These tabletop wargames brought together officials from the Defence Space Agency, military personnel from the army, navy, and air force, and scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the importance of space in India’s defense strategy, noting that the nation’s growing space exploration legacy and military capabilities place it in a strong position to face emerging space-related security challenges. The drills focused on utilizing space-based assets to support military operations and identify vulnerabilities if these capabilities were targeted by adversaries.



The exercises also included discussions with experts and academics, offering insights into the evolving landscape of military space technology. India’s Defence Space Agency (DSA), established in 2018, has been at the forefront of these efforts, with India’s first major space warfare test taking place a decade ago when the country demonstrated its ability to destroy satellites. The Indian military continues to develop advanced space warfare technologies, including anti-satellite missiles, directed-energy weapons, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) systems.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904921