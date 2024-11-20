Japan On Cusp Of World Cup As Son Scores In Palestine Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Hong Kong: Japan are on the brink of qualifying for the after a 3-1 win at China yesterday while Son Heung-min scored again as South Korea were held by Palestine.

Indonesia meanwhile stunned Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jakarta to boost their unlikely hopes of reaching the in North America in 2026.

Headers from Koki Ogawa and Ko Itakura put runaway group leaders Japan two goals up at half time before Lin Liangming pulled one back for China early in the second half.

Ogawa snuffed out China's hopes of a comeback with his second to silence a crowd of 45,000 in Xiamen.

Loud booing greeted the Japanese national anthem before kick-off and the game was briefly stopped in the first half when a fan invaded the pitch.

Japan were playing their first senior international in China in nine years and there is a long history of rivalry between the two countries.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Xiamen Egret Stadium, where about 750 Japan fans were expected to be in attendance.

The convincing victory gave Japan five wins and a draw in Asian qualifying Group C and took them to within touching distance of a place at the World Cup.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will reach the showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Second place in Group C is wide open after Indonesia beat Saudi Arabia with Marselino Ferdinan scoring either side of half time.

In Group B, Palestine grabbed a surprise 12th-minute lead over South Korea thanks to Zaid Qunbar.

The advantage lasted just four minutes, talisman and skipper Son firing in from close range to bring the Koreans level with his 51st goal for his country.

It was all South Korea after that and Son had a goal chalked off for offside late on, but Palestine held on for a valuable point that helps keep them alive.

Despite the 1-1 stalemate the Koreans are firmly on course for the World Cup at the top of the group with four games to go.

In Group A, talented 21-year-old Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the only goal to give Uzbekistan a 1-0 win over North Korea in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

It cemented the Uzbeks' place in the top two in the group, along with table-toppers Iran, who were 3-2 winners at Kyrgyzstan.