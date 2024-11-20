Qatar Auto Museum, QNL Present Art On Wheels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Auto Museum and Qatar Reads, an initiative under the auspices of Qatar National Library (QNL), with the support of Seashore, have presented a travelling exhibit transforming a water tank truck into a mobile mural inspired by Ghassan Kanafani's popular novel, Men in the Sun.

The project aims to promote Arabic literature, engage the community, and support the One Book, One Doha campaign, the annual initiative that unites the local community through the power of reading.

The water tank truck had its debut at the third edition of the One Book, One Doha Festival, organised by Qatar Reads.

Held from October 31 to November 16 at Katara Building 18, the festival was at the heart of the One Book, One Doha campaign, celebrating the depth of Arabic literature by showcasing influential books and authors from the region. However, the water truck will continue to appear at a variety of events over the coming months.

Dr. Alkindi Al Jawabra, Director of Qatar Auto Museum, said,“We believe that art can positively impact the community and bring important literature to the public eye in new, innovative ways. We are grateful to have collaborated with QNL and Seashore to bring Ghassan Kanafani's work to life in an educational and sustainable manner.”

This year's featured book, Men in the Sun by Palestinian author and politician Ghassan Kanafani (1936 - 1972), explores themes of resilience, solidarity, displacement, and the pursuit of a better life. With its powerful narrative, this novel has become a cornerstone of Arabic literature, making it an ideal choice for a festival. His Men in The Sun follows the story of three Palestinian refugees who, attempting to travel from Iraq to Kuwait for work, hide themselves in a water truck in an attempt to be smuggled across the border.

Saqr Saeed Almohannadi, Seashore Group Vice Chairman, added,“Seashore is honoured to sponsor this initiative, as it aligns with our commitment to cultural engagement. We believe in using art as a platform for positive change.”

Fatema Al Malki, Qatar Reads Manager, said,“At Qatar Reads, we transform words into immersive art to ignite a love for reading across our community. By bringing stories to life, we don't just encourage readership; we create powerful, memorable experiences that resonate deeply, inspiring everyone to connect with the transformative power of literature. This mobile art piece aims to be displayed in a series of locations over the next few months and is a dynamic way of presenting narratives through Arabic calligraphy and art.”

Created by calligraphy artist Belal Khaled, the project has transformed Ghassan Kanafani's words into unique public art. The water tank will now travel around Doha to various public locations to foster literary appreciation while inspiring public interaction with literature and art.

With Men in the Sun detailing a story from Palestine, the art that is inspired from this text will also encourage greater cultural dialogue and will shed light on the Palestinian cause.