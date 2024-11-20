Abu Dhabi Gaming Announces Participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 – Opening Career Pathways for UAE Nationals in the Video Game Industry

(MENAFN- Blitz PR) Abu Dhabi Gaming, the capital’s gaming ecosystem builder, proudly announces its participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024, a premier career exhibition dedicated exclusively to UAE nationals. This event, scheduled from November 19 to 21, 2024, at ADNEC – Abu Dhabi, underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable career landscape in the video game industry, opening doors for UAE nationals to explore and contribute to this dynamic sector.



Abu Dhabi Gaming’s Vision for Emirati Careers in Gaming

During Tawdheef x Zaheb, Abu Dhabi Gaming will engage with talented Emiratis, introducing them to the vast array of career opportunities available within the video game industry. By highlighting key areas such as game development, technological advancement, creative design, and esports, the organization aims to demonstrate how UAE nationals can channel their talents and interests into rewarding careers that align with the nation’s vision of a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.



Expanding Career Horizons in Game Development and Esports

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi Gaming booth will gain insights into various career paths, including roles in game design, software engineering, digital art, project management, and competitive gaming, showcasing how these fields are evolving in response to local and global demand.



Aligning with UAE’s Vision for a Diversified Economy

Abu Dhabi Gaming’s initiative at Tawdheef x Zaheb aligns with the national agenda of developing the creative and digital economy while supporting the career ambitions of UAE nationals. By participating in this event, Abu Dhabi Gaming hopes to inspire Emiratis to consider impactful careers within the gaming sector, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the industry’s future.



Abu Dhabi Gaming invites all UAE nationals to visit its booth at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 to discover a range of professional opportunities in this thriving industry and gain valuable guidance on how to build sustainable, successful careers in gaming. This engagement serves as an important step in connecting UAE nationals with the growing local gaming ecosystem, ensuring their skills, ideas, and passions play a pivotal role in shaping the industry for generations to come.





