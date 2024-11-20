The sports facilities at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel contribute to enhancing fitness and health

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The sports facilities at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel are an essential part of the hotel experience, playing a central role in promoting public health among the residents and visitors of the capital. The hotel offers a variety of outstanding sports amenities that cater to different age groups and fitness levels.



Erth Sports Complex

The Erth Sports Complex, one of the hotel’s standout features, boasts an impressive range of state-of-the-art facilities tailored to meet diverse sports and fitness interests. These include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, ideal for swimmers of all levels, a gym equipped with the latest fitness technologies, a dedicated area for martial arts training, and multiple courts for tennis, and squash. Additionally, the complex features an expansive outdoor running track, providing visitors with a variety of sports options suited for all fitness levels. Recently launched, Etizan Fitness Ladies Wellness Hub spans an area of 1,180 square meters and is a comprehensive hub designed exclusively for women of all ages and all stages of fitness. The new facility aims to empower women to enjoy a holistic wellness experience, immersing themselves in a vibrant atmosphere where health, fitness, and relaxation blend seamlessly. Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub combines the latest fitness trends and technologies, offering a diverse and inclusive sanctuary that caters to all needs.



World-Class Facilities

The leisure and sports area features a wide range of indoor and outdoor facilities for sports enthusiasts of all ages. It welcomes fitness lovers, sports competitors, and even those simply seeking to enjoy recreational activities. The complex is equipped to meet the needs of fitness professionals, as well as an ideal spot for a fun day out with family members. The sports facilities include an indoor Olympic-sized pool with eight separate lanes, available for individual rental. There are also artificial and natural outdoor football pitches for training and matches, accommodating teams of 5 to 11 players, including a FIFA-standard field, with inclusions such as refereeing and rental of shoes and balls. The amenities also include specialized spaces for a variety of physical activities, such as gymnastic halls, fitness studios, squash courts, padel tennis, regular tennis, track and field areas, and playgrounds for children. For indoor sports enthusiasts, the club offers a volleyball court, as well as jiu-jitsu facilities. After a streneous gym session or playing sports, guests can unwind with a sports massage or rejuvinate in our steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi. Erth Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting fitness is further reflected through tailored training classes and personal coaching sessions led by certified professionals, offering customized fitness programs that cater to individual needs and goals with a holistic approach that integrates wellness and fitness.



A Comprehensive Lifestyle for Individuals and Families

Focusing on fitness and sports is part of Erth Abu Dhabi’s vision to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Through this approach, Erth Abu Dhabi contributes to community efforts aimed at enhancing public health across the emirate by providing an ideal environment that enables individuals to engage in regular physical activity, which helps improve both mental and physical well-being.



Erth Abu Dhabi also organizes sports events and fitness programs throughout the year, raising awareness of the importance of exercise in preventing chronic diseases. As part of its strategy, the hotel is implementing these initiatives to foster health tourism and wellness in Abu Dhabi, while supporting community health and offering guests opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.



Erth Abu Dhabi is a favourite destination for sports enthusiasts, thanks to its comprehensive facilities that meet diverse needs and encourage guests to adopt a healthy lifestyle, whether they are on a short visit or a long-term stay.

Hotel officials affirm their commitment to staying at the forefront of fitness and public health advancements by investing in modern equipment and innovative training programs, reflecting the hotel’s dedication to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision as a sustainable health destination.



MENAFN20112024003390011655ID1108904728